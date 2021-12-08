-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) will announce ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.30). Magenta Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MGTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.04.

In related news, insider Kristen Stants sold 5,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $38,603.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 436.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 29.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,612. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $334.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

