-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) to report earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.37). Kala Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.85). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,085.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

KALA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:KALA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.73. 10,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,460. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.44. The company has a market cap of $113.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.32. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 27,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $49,676.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,591 shares of company stock valued at $89,264. Company insiders own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 366.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 439.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 124,830 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Corp grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,727,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 22,902 shares during the period. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

