$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) will announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Plantronics reported earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 62.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $419.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.18 million. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.03%. Plantronics’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on POLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

In other Plantronics news, COO Warren Schlichting acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $57,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Guido Jouret sold 2,700 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $76,518.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of POLY opened at $28.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.50. Plantronics has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $50.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.47.

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

