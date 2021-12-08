$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will report earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.94. MidWestOne Financial Group reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $49.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ MOFG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.76. 207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,524. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52-week low of $23.88 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 72.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 20.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 16.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

