$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. CONMED reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $248.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.29 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.60.

Shares of CNMD traded up $1.97 on Wednesday, hitting $144.41. 134,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,094. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.13. CONMED has a 1 year low of $99.62 and a 1 year high of $159.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, insider Pat Beyer sold 25,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $3,676,002.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 9,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.64, for a total transaction of $1,396,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,802 shares of company stock valued at $12,982,859 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CONMED by 6,987.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CONMED by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CONMED during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

