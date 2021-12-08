$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) will announce sales of $1.43 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. Fortive reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year sales of $5.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.73.

Fortive stock opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.21. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 52-week low of $64.58 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

In other news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Fortive by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Fortive by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Fortive by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

