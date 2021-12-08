$104.48 Million in Sales Expected for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to announce sales of $104.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $106.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $103.80 million. First Busey posted sales of $103.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year sales of $402.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $399.00 million to $406.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $412.19 million, with estimates ranging from $409.46 million to $415.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $104.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.41 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.25%.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on First Busey from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUSE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Busey by 86.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 59,368 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,881. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.01. First Busey has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $28.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

