107,140 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2021

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 107,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,955,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 435,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,572,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after buying an additional 17,766 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,973,000 after buying an additional 930,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.23. 10,549,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.98. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

