$113.59 Million in Sales Expected for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) will announce sales of $113.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $192.18 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $251.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $159.19 million to $351.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $290.93 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $637.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Atea Pharmaceuticals.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.74) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,188. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $94.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average of $23.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 282.1% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 154,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 113,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 343.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 152,038 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 107,499 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $13,221,000. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

