1,259 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Bought by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,536,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,109,000 after buying an additional 92,245 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.2% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.08.

In related news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $199.03 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $159.56 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

