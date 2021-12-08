$126.38 Million in Sales Expected for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) will post sales of $126.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.86 million to $126.90 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full year sales of $460.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $460.04 million to $461.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $544.93 million, with estimates ranging from $539.75 million to $550.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Payoneer Global.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

PAYO opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08. Payoneer Global has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth about $967,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth about $776,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

