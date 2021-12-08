$139.01 Million in Sales Expected for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) will post $139.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $136.93 million. Vera Bradley reported sales of $124.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year sales of $558.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $557.50 million to $559.88 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $600.11 million, with estimates ranging from $592.00 million to $607.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vera Bradley.

VRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

In other Vera Bradley news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Vera Bradley by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vera Bradley by 5,175.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRA traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,850. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $282.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

