$142.37 Million in Sales Expected for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to report $142.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $141.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $143.50 million. Hope Bancorp posted sales of $132.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year sales of $552.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $550.90 million to $553.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $575.30 million, with estimates ranging from $568.30 million to $582.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 29.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $140.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

HOPE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:HOPE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.62. The company had a trading volume of 588,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,460. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,204,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,241,000 after purchasing an additional 419,121 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,309,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,005,000 after purchasing an additional 37,151 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,168,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after purchasing an additional 505,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,400,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,732,000 after purchasing an additional 479,580 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

