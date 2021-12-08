$168.90 Million in Sales Expected for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) will announce $168.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $173.60 million and the lowest is $164.19 million. The RMR Group posted sales of $156.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full-year sales of $635.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $580.50 million to $695.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $637.92 million, with estimates ranging from $584.00 million to $699.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

RMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. B. Riley reduced their price target on The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on The RMR Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The RMR Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 72,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 24,021 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.67. The RMR Group has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $47.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.36%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

