180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Acquires $74,984.00 in Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino acquired 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 29th, Kevin Rendino acquired 4,569 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $33,901.98.
- On Friday, November 26th, Kevin Rendino acquired 40 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $294.40.
- On Friday, November 12th, Kevin Rendino bought 3,836 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $28,770.00.
TURN stock opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.29. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64.
180 Degree Capital Company Profile
180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.
See Also: Cost of Debt
