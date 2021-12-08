180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Acquires $74,984.00 in Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino acquired 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Kevin Rendino acquired 4,569 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $33,901.98.

On Friday, November 26th, Kevin Rendino acquired 40 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $294.40.

On Friday, November 12th, Kevin Rendino bought 3,836 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $28,770.00.

TURN stock opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.29. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TURN. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 180 Degree Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in 180 Degree Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in 180 Degree Capital by 18,097.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 142,424 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP increased its position in 180 Degree Capital by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 226,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in 180 Degree Capital by 1.7% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

