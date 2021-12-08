1,976 Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 9.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in DTE Energy by 78.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 21,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 286.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth $961,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 19.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE stock opened at $115.01 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.01%.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.20.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

