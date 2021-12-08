$2.93 EPS Expected for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will announce earnings of $2.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.95. Mohawk Industries posted earnings per share of $3.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year earnings of $14.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.78 to $14.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $15.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $17.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mohawk Industries.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on MHK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $179.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.50. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $231.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.72.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mohawk Industries (MHK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.