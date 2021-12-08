22,309 Shares in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Acquired by Tatro Capital LLC

Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 22,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,505,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,554,000 after purchasing an additional 339,730 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 256,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 164,919 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 186,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 30,376 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 36,295 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 33,926 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Short Russell2000 alerts:

ProShares Short Russell2000 stock opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.15. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $26.81.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.