$257.24 Million in Sales Expected for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will announce $257.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $256.36 million to $258.12 million. NETGEAR reported sales of $367.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. NETGEAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NTGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BWS Financial cut shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $29.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,288. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.12. NETGEAR has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $46.38. The company has a market cap of $886.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.74.

NETGEAR declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 27th that permits the company to buyback 3,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the communications equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NETGEAR news, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $112,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $85,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,605 shares of company stock valued at $572,162 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 24.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 42.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

