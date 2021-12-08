2,798 Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Purchased by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNAP. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Snap during the second quarter worth about $397,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Snap during the second quarter worth about $791,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the second quarter worth about $471,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Snap by 21.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Snap in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.41.

SNAP stock opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $81.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $145,533.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $51,993,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,844,407 shares of company stock worth $113,757,432 in the last 90 days.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.