2,894 Shares in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MSGE. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE:MSGE opened at $70.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1 year low of $60.26 and a 1 year high of $121.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 88.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.04) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $244,434.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

