$308.04 Million in Sales Expected for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to announce sales of $308.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $304.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $314.69 million. F.N.B. posted sales of $302.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover F.N.B..

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 28.01%. The business had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 23.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 26.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 16.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FNB traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $12.07. 2,103,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,268,070. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F.N.B. (FNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.