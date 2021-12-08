$33.53 Million in Sales Expected for Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to announce sales of $33.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.91 million. Capstar Financial reported sales of $34.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full year sales of $133.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $131.60 million to $134.63 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $135.05 million, with estimates ranging from $128.50 million to $140.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 32.35%. The business had revenue of $34.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capstar Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $52,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Capstar Financial by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Capstar Financial by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Capstar Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSTR stock opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.09. Capstar Financial has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

