$4.64 Billion in Sales Expected for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will post $4.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.70 billion. Charles Schwab posted sales of $4.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full-year sales of $18.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.41 billion to $18.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $19.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.32 billion to $20.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,212,021 shares of company stock valued at $98,012,301 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $738,092,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959,247 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,461,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 74,226.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,585,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,700 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCHW stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.33. The stock had a trading volume of 12,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,880,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.76. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

