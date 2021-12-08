$41.06 Billion in Sales Expected for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will post sales of $41.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for AT&T’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.75 billion and the highest is $46.05 billion. AT&T posted sales of $45.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year sales of $167.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $154.91 billion to $173.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $157.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.66 billion to $166.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.51.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.17. The company had a trading volume of 48,916,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,363,324. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

