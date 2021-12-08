$41.26 Million in Sales Expected for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) to announce sales of $41.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.63 million. Enthusiast Gaming reported sales of $32.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full year sales of $128.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $127.13 million to $130.37 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $163.65 million, with estimates ranging from $157.58 million to $167.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enthusiast Gaming.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

EGLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enthusiast Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.81.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLX traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.53. The company had a trading volume of 353,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.81 million and a PE ratio of -11.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61. Enthusiast Gaming has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the third quarter worth $36,000. 18.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.