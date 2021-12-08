$419.22 Million in Sales Expected for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) will report $419.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Angi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $442.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $407.88 million. Angi posted sales of $359.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Angi will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Angi.

Get Angi alerts:

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Angi had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ANGI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Angi from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. 1,936,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,414. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -83.25 and a beta of 1.72. Angi has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.93.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $102,215.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $110,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,133 shares of company stock worth $459,316 in the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Angi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Angi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Angi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Angi by 292.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Angi (ANGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.