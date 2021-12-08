4,544 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Bought by RiverTree Advisors LLC

RiverTree Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 791.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Albemarle by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $146,421.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total value of $296,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,856,108 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALB. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.15.

ALB stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.35. The company had a trading volume of 16,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.17 and a 200 day moving average of $217.04. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.82 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.