5,285 Shares in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Purchased by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,285 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,049 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 51,789 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 185,969 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

STM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

NYSE:STM opened at $50.13 on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.76. The company has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.48.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

