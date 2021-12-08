$552.43 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) will announce sales of $552.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $558.35 million and the lowest is $546.50 million. Apollo Global Management reported sales of $519.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

APO has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

NYSE APO traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $71.05. 4,208,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,728. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.96. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $81.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Kerry Murphy Healey bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 126,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $7,950,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 939,674 shares of company stock valued at $62,469,393. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 438.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,150,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,011 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,240,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704,450 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,101 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,134,000. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,408,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

