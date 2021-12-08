5,525 Shares in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,525 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,240,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 225,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 65,644 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 64,672 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 26,793 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $750,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEBO opened at $31.45 on Wednesday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $36.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $889.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.75). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.57%.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.80 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

