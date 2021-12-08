640 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by Ramsey Quantitative Systems

Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. Netflix accounts for 2.0% of Ramsey Quantitative Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,470 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Netflix by 7.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 67.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 857 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $3.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $628.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,748. The company has a market capitalization of $278.51 billion, a PE ratio of 56.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $648.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $575.15. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $478.54 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Truist lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $451.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.70.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

