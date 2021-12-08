$7.50 Million in Sales Expected for aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) will announce sales of $7.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $10.00 million. aTyr Pharma reported sales of $2.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 265.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full year sales of $7.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $10.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.15 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $12.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover aTyr Pharma.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIFE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on aTyr Pharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on aTyr Pharma from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.97.

In other aTyr Pharma news, Director Paul Schimmel bought 250,000 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the second quarter worth $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the first quarter worth $60,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 18.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LIFE traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.61. 158,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,704. The company has a market capitalization of $239.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.49. aTyr Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $13.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.52.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

