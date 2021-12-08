$722.24 Million in Sales Expected for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will report $722.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $708.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $750.00 million. Brown & Brown reported sales of $642.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year sales of $3.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 363.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BRO traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $67.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,036. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.71. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $67.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

