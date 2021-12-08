79,022 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 79,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,752,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,484.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,727,903. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $88.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.135 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

