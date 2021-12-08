8,151 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Bought by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 61.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 22.7% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 19.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 27.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.42.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $3.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $411.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,921. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $386.11 and a 200-day moving average of $364.86. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.00 and a 12 month high of $417.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.64% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

