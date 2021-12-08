8,359 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Bought by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,783,000 after buying an additional 593,028 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,324,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,943,000 after buying an additional 120,840 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,350,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,249,000 after buying an additional 69,261 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,785,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,058,000 after buying an additional 30,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 984,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,016,000 after buying an additional 65,832 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR opened at $178.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $138.45 and a one year high of $187.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

