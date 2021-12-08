861 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Bought by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 861 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $259.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $194.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.80. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $260.38.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.91%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Stephens increased their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim increased their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

