9,017 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Bought by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 92,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWX traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.97. 247,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,174. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.21.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

