AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Hits New 1-Year High at $81.70

Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.70 and last traded at $81.02, with a volume of 1226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.52.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAON. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get AAON alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.49 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.72.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). AAON had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.79%.

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $1,586,302.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $44,988.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,077.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,994 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,565 in the last quarter. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAON. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAON by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AAON (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.