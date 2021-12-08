Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Boosted by Culbertson A N & Co Inc

Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,383 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 2.5% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.29. The stock had a trading volume of 70,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,571. The stock has a market cap of $232.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.32 and a one year high of $134.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.49 and a 200-day moving average of $121.37.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

