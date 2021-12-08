AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABCL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Sunday, August 15th.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 202,960 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $2,995,689.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Lo bought 86,938 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $1,218,870.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 343,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,003,150. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCL opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.37. AbCellera Biologics has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $71.91.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 million. Equities analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.