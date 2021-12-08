ABM Industries (ABM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 15th. Analysts expect ABM Industries to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect ABM Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ABM opened at $45.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.22 and a 200-day moving average of $46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $36.31 and a twelve month high of $55.48.

In other ABM Industries news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $119,029.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $74,016.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 164,051 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 27,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

