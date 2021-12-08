ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price objective raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACAD has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $128,165. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

