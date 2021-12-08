Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.98% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Sunday. TheStreet upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Macquarie upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accel Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

Shares of NYSE:ACEL traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.16. 5,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. Accel Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84 and a beta of 1.19.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 69,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $847,959.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 5,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $65,984.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,007 shares of company stock worth $3,666,313. Insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACEL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 55.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 7.0% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 187,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 30.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 365.9% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 59,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

