Accurate Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in CarMax by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 364.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 9,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $149.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.29 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.50.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

