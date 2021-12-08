Accurate Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.0% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palmer Knight Co increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the third quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 25,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 4.6% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 709,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $240,004,000 after acquiring an additional 15,037 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.2% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 52,058 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,089,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $415.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $371.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.83.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

