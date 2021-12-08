Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $557,000 Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,945,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,896,165,000 after buying an additional 155,142 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $885,143,000 after purchasing an additional 150,445 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,290,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $881,351,000 after purchasing an additional 174,816 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Waste Management by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,634,000 after purchasing an additional 239,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Waste Management by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,811,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,897,000 after purchasing an additional 119,008 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Waste Management stock opened at $164.49 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.