Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $977,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,246 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.9% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $213.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.74 and a 1-year high of $61.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

