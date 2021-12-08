Accurate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 977 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 62,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 20,764 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 132,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 74,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 39,717 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $55.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.85 and a 200 day moving average of $55.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $57.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

